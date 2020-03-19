HIGH POINT — A man wanted in the March 9 death of his son in a single-vehicle wreck was arrested today in Charlotte, High Point police said.
Roderick "Scooby" Rashan White, 39, was arrested by Charlotte police who ran into him while serving an unrelated search warrant, High Point police said in a news release.
He will be served with several outstanding warrants, chief among them second-degree murder, DWI and four counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, police said. He will be jailed here without bail, police said.
White's 18-year-old son Roderick White Jr. died in the March 9 crash just before 3 a.m. on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Six people were in the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer, which was traveling 103 mph in a 45 mph zone when the elder White lost control and the vehicle struck several trees and a fence, police said previously.
Three people were ejected from the Chevrolet, which caught fire after the crash. Police said no one was wearing a seat belt. The surviving passengers' injuries ranged from facial cuts to a broken back, but all are expected to survive, police said.
