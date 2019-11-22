GREENSBORO — A Charlotte man shot by a police officer during an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Business 85 has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said.
Julius Moncre Williams, 38, remains hospitalized and could face additional charges, police said Friday in a news release.
Records show Williams has 10 criminal convictions that include assault on an officer or state employee and resisting an officer.
The officer-involved shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while the Greensboro Police Department Traffic Safety Unit conducted a speed enforcement operation on Business 85 northbound at Holden Road.
Police said they tried to stop a gray Toyota pickup that was speeding and operating in "a careless and reckless manner."
Police said Williams refused to stop and lost control of his pickup, striking at least one other vehicle before running off the road.
Police said when officers approached the vehicle, Williams began shooting in their direction.
An officer returned fire and struck Williams at least once, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition and remains there under guard, police said.
The officers involved were placed on administrative duty, which is protocol in such situations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.