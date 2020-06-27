handcuffs.jpg

GREENSBORO — A Charlotte man has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and DWI after police say he hit and killed a pedestrian late Friday.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to E. Market Street at Gillespie Street and found 56-year-old Raymond Lamont Cheek of Greensboro had been struck and killed by a 2011 Lexus SUV driven by Nathaniel Jenkins, 41, of Charlotte, police said in a news release.

Cheek was pronounced dead at the site of the wreck. Police said Jenkins was not injured. 

Jenkins was also charged with failure to reduce speed and driving while license revoked, police said.

He is being held in the Guilford County jail on $100,000 secured bail, jail records show.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments