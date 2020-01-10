RANDLEMAN — Three people have been charged in the death of a 28-year-old man reported missing in 2018 in Greensboro.
Authorities found a body Thursday in Randleman that has been identified as Jose Isael Mora-Espinosa, reported missing to police in October 2018, said Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn in an email.
Glenn said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people in Mora-Espinosa’s death.
David Perez-Almeida and Luis Ernesto Flores are charged with first-degree murder. Sandra Urbieta Hernandez is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Their ages and addresses were not immediately available.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a news release that it responded the day before to Fox Street to help detectives with Greensboro police and investigators from Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking into a possible homicide from 2018.
Investigators came to believe Mora-Espinosa had most likely been killed in Warren County, according to the release. Greensboro detectives had reason to believe that his body was at the Randleman address, and Warren County deputies obtained a warrant that enabled the agencies to find his body during a search there, the Randolph County agency said.
Neither the cause of death nor a motive in the killing has been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.