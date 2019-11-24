GREENSBORO — An investigation that started at a convenience store resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash and the arrest of five people, according to a release from North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
On Friday, special agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division concluded the months-long drug investigation, aided by the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department.
Agents were able to purchase illegal drugs and a firearm at during the investigation involving PRD Mart, 3601 N. Church St. It was unclear if the purchases were made at the convenience story or at the home of one of the suspects.
A violation report on PRD Mart will be submitted to the ABC Commission, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of the store’s ABC permits, according to the release.
The investigation resulted in 83 charges and authorities seized 250 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of heroin, 39 grams of marijuana, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle and a large amount of cash.
Officials also searched the store and a suspect’s residence in the 100 block of Heritage Creek Way. The release did not indicate whose home was searched.
“ALE special agents prioritize investigations which occur at businesses that sell alcoholic beverages,” Bryan House, interim director of ALE, said in the release. “In this case, we worked with partner agencies to confront the illegal drug sales occurring on the premises.”
Johnnie Pettigrew, 53, of Greensboro, was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine by possession; trafficking cocaine by manufacture; two counts each of trafficking cocaine by transportation and trafficking cocaine by deliver; 10 counts each of selling cocaine and delivering cocaine; trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana; felony maintain a dwelling for drug sales, possessing drug paraphernalia; seven counts of selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school; and selling a handgun without a permit.
Pettigrew has a $500,000 secured bond.
Reginald Washington, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine by possession; trafficking cocaine by manufacture; trafficking cocaine by transport; trafficking cocaine by sale; trafficking cocaine by deliver; trafficking heroin by possession; trafficking heroin by transportation; five counts each of selling cocaine and delivering cocaine; possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana; felony maintaining a dwelling for drug sales; possession of drug paraphernalia; and three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Washington has a $500,000 secured bond.
Prabin Pun, 30, of High Point, was charged with delivering drug paraphernalia; and three counts each of failure to maintain drug paraphernalia log, permittee allowing drug violations to occur on licensed premises, permittee failure to superintend licensed premises; possession of adulterants to defraud drug test; and operating illegal slot machines.
Pun who is the PRD Mart permitee, has a $1,500 unsecured bond.
PRD employees also were charged.
Suresh Subedi 24, of Greensboro, was charged with delivering drug paraphernalia; employee allowing drug violations to occur on the licensed premises; and failure to maintain drug paraphernalia log.
Imourana Issa, 23, of Greensboro, was charged with delivering drug paraphernalia; employee allowing drug violations to occur on the licensed premises; and failure to maintain drug paraphernalia log.
