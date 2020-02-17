It was too much on a Monday morning as the families of Devette Campbell and Gary Michael Craig Jr. listened to prosecutor describe how Tyrone Donte Gladden killed and dismembered the Winston-Salem couple more than two years ago.
When a brother of Campbell's heard that Gladden killed his sister because he felt disrespected, he jumped out of his seat in Courtroom 5A, ran down the left-hand side of the courtroom and tried to get to Gladden, who was standing on the right side of the courtroom beside his attorney, Vince Rabil.
Bailiffs and other court personnel tried to stop him as he pushed through, yelling an expletive. One of the bailiffs eventually used a taser to stop him. As bailiffs led him out of the courtroom, he screamed that Gladden had killed his sister and cut off her head.
That one incident set off a chain reaction. Another man was pinned to a door on the right-hand side of the courtroom by sheriff's deputies who worked courthouse security. Additional bailiffs rushed in to calm people down. A detective with the Winston-Salem Police Department urged people to quiet down.
A man who said he was a relative of Gladden's told the families of Campbell and Craig that he was on their side. It didn't matter.
Emotions were high as grief and rage boiled over in the courtroom Monday morning. Even before the hearing began, it was heavy. A woman, one of Campbell's relatives, was escorted out by other family members. She had wailed at the mention of Campbell's name by the prosecutor.
Eventually, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court ordered the court cleared and the doors locked. As the families spilled out into the lobby of the fifth floor of the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, raised voices could still be heard, and bailiffs had to rush out of the courtroom to deal with fights breaking out in the lobby and in the stairwells.
Bailiffs escorted all the families separately out of the courtroom. Sheriff's deputies were stationed outside to make sure that the victims' families didn't interact with Gladden's family. Hall continued the hearing until this afternoon and said he would allow a limited number of family members into the courtroom.
Gladden, 47, was pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of dismembering human remains in order to conceal an unnatural death. Prosecutors alleged that Gladden stabbed Craig, 36, and Campbell, 40, to death sometime between June 16 and June 30 of 2017. The couple lived in Craig's apartment at Willow Creek Apartments on Stagecoach Road in northern Winston-Salem.
Gladden had been Craig's roommate a month before Campbell moved in. Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said members of Campbell's family contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department after Campbell had not been seen in over a month. The last time anyone in Campbell's family had seen Campbell alive was around June 16. Both Craig and Campbell had last worked on that date, and Craig's supervisor had come to the apartment complex looking for Craig when Craig didn't show up for work, Dornfried said.
Winston-Salem police detectives went into the apartment and found that the carpet and padding had been removed. Detectives later found a human torso wrapped in carpet in a wooded area behind the apartment complex. Investigators went into the the wooded area three different times and found human remains that were later identified as belonging to Campbell and Craig. Dornfried said all of the human remains have yet to be found.
Dornfried said that neighbors and family members saw Gladden driving Craig's car after Craig and Campbell vanished. Witnesses also saw Craig removing carpeting from the apartment.
When asked about where Campbell and Craig were, Gladden said they were incarcerated.
Investigators also determined that Gladden had argued with Campbell and Craig over how the bills were being split among the three. Gladden had lost his job that May, Dornfried said.
If Hall accepts the plea arrangement, he will consolidate the charges and hand down two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty against Gladden if he was convicted at trial of first-degree murder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.