Cequan Lenard Scales

Age: 25 Date: Feb. 10

Where: 4218 N. Liberty St.

Anyone charged: Yes

Scales was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 2:40 a.m. lying in the parking lot of Absolute Ultra Bar and Lounge. He died at the hospital. Police charged Danny Lamore Ford, 26, and Gregory Allen Thompson, 24, with murder.

