Investigators say the hit and run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old in Thomasville on Sunday was driving a white SUV. The suspect vehicle will have damage to its front bumper area, including damage on or around the headlight on the passenger side, damage to the hood and damage to the front, right quarter panel of the SUV.

Halie Marie Cook was struck and killed in front of a Food Lion supermarket on Cloniger Drive around 9:40 p.m. Police have reviewed surveillance cameras from businesses in the area to determine what the suspect was driving.

Anyone who has information about the crash that killed Cook or sees a white SUV with damage matching the police description is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-476-8477.

