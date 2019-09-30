Six 911 callers described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of a deadly drive-by shooting in August on South Main Street at its intersection with Silas Creek Parkway.
"He got shot," a crying female caller told a 911 operator on Aug. 23 in the Burke Public Safety Center in Winston-Salem. "Can you please send somebody to help? Please send them in a hurry."
The caller was referring to a shooting that happened at 4:13 p.m. in which Ernest Rennard Cameron, 23, of East Sprague Street was shot in his car, Winston-Salem police said. Cameron was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
The city of Winston-Salem provided audio copies of the 911 calls Monday after the Journal made a public records request to the city for the 911 calls.
Deedward Devon Glenn, 24, of East 23rd Street has been charged with murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with Cameron's death. His sister, Naketa Glenn, 31, has been charged with felony obstruction of justice.
At the time of the shooting, Cameron was in the car with a toddler boy and a woman, police said. The woman and the boy weren't injured.
Another female caller, who said she was in a vehicle behind Cameron's car, told a 911 operator that, "They're people pulling a baby out of the car. There's a woman in the passenger seat, and she was just screaming."
A third female caller told a 911 operator that she saw a woman standing beside Cameron's car. In the background, the woman is crying and saying, "Oh my God."
The caller then said to the operator, "Her baby was in the car. Her son was in the car." The caller also said that Cameron was still alive.
The three other callers reported the shooting and its location to 911 operators.
Immediately after the shooting, emergency-medical technicians treated Cameron at the scene and took him to the hospital in an ambulance. Police officers temporarily blocked off sections of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway to traffic.
Deedward Glenn was being held Monday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Naketa Glenn was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and she was released from custody, court records show.
Deedward Glenn is scheduled appear in court on Jan. 15. Naketa Glenn is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.
