ASHEBORO — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Asheboro man accused of human trafficking in a case that reportedly spans five years.
On Wednesday, detectives received information through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line about Salvador Espinoza Escobar, who is "accused of holding a person in sexual servitude by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015," according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office won't say whether the victim was at Escobar's residence on Old Lexington Road at the time of his arrest, said spokeswoman Amanda Varner.
Officials also said they won't release information about the victim’s identity or condition for protection and privacy.
Authorities are working with World Relief Triad and social service agencies to provide assistance to the victim.
Escobar is in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bail on one count of human trafficking (adult victim), a felony. He is scheduled to appear Friday in Randolph County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.