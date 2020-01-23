Escobar

Salvador Espinoza Escobar

 Randolph County Sheriff's Office

ASHEBORO — Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Asheboro man accused of human trafficking in a case that reportedly spans five years.

On Wednesday, detectives received information through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line about Salvador Espinoza Escobar, who is "accused of holding a person in sexual servitude by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015," according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office won't say whether the victim was at Escobar's residence on Old Lexington Road at the time of his arrest, said spokeswoman Amanda Varner. 

Officials also said they won't release information about the victim’s identity or condition for protection and privacy.

Authorities are working with World Relief Triad and social service agencies to provide assistance to the victim. 

Escobar is in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bail on one count of human trafficking (adult victim), a felony. He is scheduled to appear Friday in Randolph County District Court.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments