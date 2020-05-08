BURLINGTON — Police have charged a Burlington woman with involuntary manslaughter in the April 17 death of her roommate in an apartment fire.
Twaina Marie Young, 55, was given a $5,000 secured bail on the charge, Burlington police said today in a news release.
Police said Young was smoking "in a careless manner," which led to the fire at 1711 Whitsett St., Apt. C8.
Her 89-year-old roommate, JB Newman, was pulled from the apartment by firefighters but was pronounced dead, according to police and fire officials.
Firefighters arrived at the complex about 7:30 a.m. that day to find the apartment in heavy flames. Fire damage was limited to that apartment, authorities have said.
Police ask anyone with information to call 336- 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.