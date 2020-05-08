BURLINGTON — Police have charged a Burlington woman with involuntary manslaughter in the April 17 death of her roommate in an apartment fire.

Twaina Marie Young, 55, was given a $5,000 secured bail on the charge, Burlington police said today in a news release.

Police said Young was smoking "in a careless manner," which led to the fire at 1711 Whitsett St., Apt. C8. 

Her 89-year-old roommate, JB Newman, was pulled from the apartment by firefighters but was pronounced dead, according to police and fire officials.

Firefighters arrived at the complex about 7:30 a.m. that day to find the apartment in heavy flames. Fire damage was limited to that apartment, authorities have said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 336- 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

