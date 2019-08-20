HIGH POINT — A two-year-old boy was sitting on his mother's lap Monday night when a bullet grazed his forehead.
Three teenagers are facing charges.
And police said one of the teenagers said the shooting was retaliatory and investigators believe it was connected to area gang activity.
High Point Police charged Corey Breeden, 17 and Tawan Thompson, 18, both of High Point. A 15-year-old male is also charged but not identified by police because of his age.
Officers responded at 8:07 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting at 1305-A E. Green Drive. It was the fourth time police responded to a shots fired call at the address since July 25.
Monday night, police said, they found 30 casings from a handgun and a rifle.
The boy's mother said someone shot into the apartment but she did not see who.
Police said the teens were charged when officers investigating in the area attempted to stop their vehicle and the driver fled. Investigators said the vehicle immediately crashed.
Police said three people ran from the vehicle and two, who were not involved and not charged, stayed behind.
Police said they recovered from the vehicle three firearms including one stolen from Burke County.
Investigators said K9 officers led police to the suspects that included Breeden, Thompson and the minor.
Thompson is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun. He is in the Guilford County jail under a $75,000 secured bond.
Breeden faces traffic charges and is in the Guilford County jail under an $80,000 secured bond.
Juvenile petitions were taken out against the minor for possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun. He is in the custody of his mother.