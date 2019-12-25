2 killed, 6 wounded in latest string of shootings in High Point
HIGH POINT — Six people were wounded Tuesday in an apparent drive-by shooting in High Point, the latest in a series of shootings in which two people were killed, police said.
The latest shootings were in a parking lot, the High Point Enterprise reported. Police Lt. Matt Truitt confirmed that a half-dozen people were shot and taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
According to police, a 27-year-old was shot to death and another person was wounded in a shooting in the city’s east late Monday.
Then, police said, a 17-year-old was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the border of High Point and Jamestown.
No arrests have been reported in any of the cases, according to police.
N.C. agents seize over $800,000 in fake goods in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — Agents with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office seized counterfeit merchandise with an estimated retail value of $805,000 on Saturday in an enforcement sweep at shopping centers and flea markets in the Fayetteville area.
The sham goods included fake Ugg boots, Louis Vuitton handbags and North Face jackets, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Monday.
Agents with the N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force discovered knockoffs with the help of agents from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Dunn Police Department and private investigators representing brand holders.
The secretary of state’s office also warned that when shopping for Christmas presents, people shoppers should always be wary of bogus goods.
Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said counterfeit products can endanger health. She said some fake perfumes and colognes have harmful chemicals, while electrical products can pose a fire hazard.
Person County sheriff: Military skills may help missing man stay alive
ROXBORO — Family members and officials with the Person County Sheriff’s Office are hopeful that military skills are keeping a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease alive.
William Daniel Holt, 75, hasn’t been seen since going on a walk with his dog “Chunky” in Person County on Friday afternoon, news outlets reported. Temperatures have been below freezing in the area the past few nights, according to news outlets.
Holt has a military background and could have reverted to previously learned survival skills, Sheriff Dewey Jones said during a news conference Monday.
Dozens of search crews have canvassed thousands of acres of land but haven’t seen the man, Jones said. The sheriff’s office has been sharing updates on Facebook, including a post saying crews planned to expand the search area Monday.
“We’re hoping that he has caught a ride, a possibility, or her has bunkered down,” Jones said. “We do still have hope that he is out there.”
Family members said Holt was in the area to visit relatives for Christmas, WRAL-TV reported.
CSX-Virginia rail deal also means good news for North Carolina
RALEIGH — A multibillion-dollar deal between CSX Corp. and Virginia to improve passenger rail service to and from Washington also includes good news for efforts to operate high-speed trains between Virginia and North Carolina.
The freight railroad has agreed to let the N.C. Department of Transportation acquire about 10 miles of railroad right of way in Warren County to the Virginia line, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Monday. That is on top of 65 miles of CSX line that Virginia will acquire north of the border to near Petersburg, Va.
The land would be key toward meeting a goal of 110 mph passenger trains between Raleigh and Richmond, Va. The two states have spent more than 25 years studying how to create such a service.
“Virginia’s step forward here sets us up for a transaction on our side of the border,” said Jason Orthner, the N.C. DOT’s rail director. Orthner said how the department will acquire the Warren County right of way and how much it will cost are unclear.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that CSX had agreed to sell 350 miles of right of way to his state, including 225 miles of track.
The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.