Winston-Salem police briefly placed North Hills Elementary School on “community lockdown” Tuesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The lockdown lasted for 15 to 30 minutes, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn. During a community lockdown, people are barred from entering or leaving the school, but everything within the school remains the same, school system spokesman Brent Campbell said.

The school was placed on the lockdown because a man caused a disturbance at a business on Indiana Avenue and may have displayed a gun, Dorn said. The man left the business, got in his car and drove in the general direction of the school.

“There was no threat to the school,” Dorn said.

Police found the man’s car around 1:30 p.m.in the Patterson Avenue and Indiana Avenue area, Dorn said. At that time, officers were looking for the man.

Dorn said the man would most likely be charged with communicating threats if police arrest him.

