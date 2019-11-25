High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone police are asking for the public’s help to find those linked to a breaking and entering case Saturday at Ross Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 2282 NC Highway 105 in Boone, authorities said.
The incident happened between 5 p.m. Friday and 6:45 a.m. Saturday, High Country Crime Stoppers said in a statement. Property damage occurred and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime can call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125 as well as Boone police at 828-268-6900.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, the recovery of stolen property, the seizure of drugs and the location of wanted people.
