COOLEEMEE — A man was charged in Winston-Salem with felony hit and run on Thursday, after the body of a mother of five children was found on the side of a highway in Davie County Wednesday morning, Sheriff J.D. Hartman said.
Hartman said Davie County emergency dispatchers received a call early Wednesday morning from a child who turned out to be one of five children in a home on Midway Street in Cooleemee.
Something had happened to the children's mother and something was wrong, the caller told dispatchers.
On arrival, deputies found five children ages 2 to 12 in the house. One of the children told deputies that their mother and her boyfriend had left the house, and that about a half hour later the boyfriend had returned without the mother and then left the house again.
Deputies began searching for the two adults, and contacted Davie County Social Services to care for the children.
About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, another 911 call was received reporting that a body had been found in a ditch in the 6000 block of N.C. 801.
The body was identified as that of the children's mother, Vianney Parra Arias, who was 37 years old.
Deputies continued looking for the boyfriend, Miguel Leon, who is 34 years old. Leon was located in Winston Salem Thursday morning and taken into custody at about 7 a.m. by Davie County deputies and Winston Salem police.
Leon was being held in the Davie County Detention Center on a charge of felont hit and run with serious injury or death. His bond was set at $150,000.
Hartman said the investigation is continuing.
