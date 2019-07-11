A teenager charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy will remain in the Forsyth County Jail after a hearing on his bond was postponed Thursday.

Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, 17, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Alberto Rios Navarrete. Alberto died Saturday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after he was struck in the head by a bullet fired in a drive-by shooting at the Cole Village Apartments. Alberto was in the apartment with his parents and his 3-year-old sister when he was shot. No one else was injured.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have also been arrested for murder in Alberto's death.

Winston-Salem police have issued an arrest warrant charging Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial, 17, with murder. Police are looking for Rodriguez-Marcial, who has not yet been taken into custody.

Mendez-Rodriguez had appeared in court Monday for a first appearance, where he was formally arraigned on the murder charge and appointed an attorney. A bond hearing was set for Thursday, but Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said it would be inappropriate to hold such a hearing. Judge Laurie Hutchins of Forsyth District Court struck the hearing from the docket.

Mendez-Rodriguez remains in Forsyth County Jail with no bond set and his next court date is July 25.

