The body of a man was discovered in the woods behind an apartment complex, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police received a tip that a body had been located at Skyline Village Apartments on Timlic Avenue and found the deceased man behind building No. 9 in a wooded area.

The body was found Monday around 7:20 p.m. with the help of Triad Bloodhounds and the police department's K-9 unit.

It was unclear how long the body, which has not yet been identified, had been there.

The body was found a block away from where a Texas man was fatally shot last month.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with murder in the June 17 incident, and Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, died a few days later.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating Monday's incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

