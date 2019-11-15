Beyonce and Cardi B took downtown Winston-Salem by storm Friday morning after someone spray painted their names, their daughters' names and large phallic images on 11 separate buildings.
Security cameras captured this video of the person who left graffiti on the Journal building in downtown Winston-Salem.
The graffiti could be found on buildings from the 900 block of West Fourth Street to the 400 block of North Trade Street, according to Winston-Salem police officer Sgt. Sammy Langdon. Buildings and businesses tagged included the West End Cafe, Forsyth Public Library, Centenary United Methodist Church and the Winston-Salem Journal building.
All the graffiti mentioned Cardi B, Beyonce, their daughters Kulture and Blue Ivy, and including the drawing of male genitalia. Langdon said he didn’t know if there's a meaning behind the graffiti.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” he said. “You’ve got somebody who’s taking an interest in popular celebrities, among other things.”
Other things written in spray paint included mention of Tupac Shakur's album "All Eyez on Me," and the words "Kahlil Bell Boys." Bell is a former NFL player.
Langdon asks anyone with information about the person or persons who painted the graffiti to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.