Winston-Salem Journal vandalism

The Winston-Salem Journal was one of 11 buildings vandalized with spray paint Friday, as someone or a group of people went through downtown painting celebrity names and large phallic symbols on various buildings and businesses.

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

Beyonce and Cardi B took downtown Winston-Salem by storm Friday morning after someone spray painted their names, their daughters' names and large phallic images on 11 separate buildings.

The graffiti could be found on buildings from the 900 block of West Fourth Street to the 400 block of North Trade Street, according to Winston-Salem police officer Sgt. Sammy Langdon. Buildings and businesses tagged included the West End Cafe, Forsyth Public Library, Centenary United Methodist Church and the Winston-Salem Journal building.

All the graffiti mentioned Cardi B, Beyonce, their daughters Kulture and Blue Ivy, and including the drawing of male genitalia. Langdon said he didn’t know if there's a meaning behind the graffiti.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” he said. “You’ve got somebody who’s taking an interest in popular celebrities, among other things.”

Other things written in spray paint included mention of Tupac Shakur's album "All Eyez on Me," and the words "Kahlil Bell Boys." Bell is a former NFL player.

Langdon asks anyone with information about the person or persons who painted the graffiti to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments