A 25-year-old woman whose body was found in a man’s apartment in Kernersville earlier this year died from multiple stab wounds to her head and neck, an autopsy report released Wednesday revealed.
Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Kayla Melissa Dubuque at an apartment on Loradale Drive on Jan. 6. Authorities were led to her body after Jaron Allen Kubler, the man who rented the apartment, told police in Washington, D.C., that he had killed a woman and had left her body at his apartment.
Kubler, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor soliciting prostitution. Search warrants allege that Dubuque worked as a prostitute and that Kubler had paid to have sex with her on several different ocassions.
Dubuque had multiple cuts and slashes on her face, neck, abdomen and upper extremities. She also had blunt force injuries on her head, gums, abdomen, upper extremities and legs, the autopsy report said.
The deepest stab wounds were to the left side of her neck. Her jugular vein and carotid artery were slashed, the autopsy report said.
She also was found with a sock in her mouth, which medical examiners said likely hastened her death due to asphyxiation.
The autopsy report said that deputies found Dubuque lying on her back in the bathroom between the toilet and bathtub. Investigators found blood smear and spatter on the doors and other surfaces in the bedroom and the adjoining bathroom.
According to search warrants, a sheriff’s deputy who went into the apartment said he found Dubuque with a towel covering her face.
Deputies also found “multiple types of drug paraphernalia and powdery residue suspicious for an illicit drug” in the apartment, the autopsy report said.
According to search warrants, Kubler told investigators that he had used cocaine before killing Dubuque. Afterward, he drove to a friend’s house and then to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5. That friend told investigators that Kubler was wearing flip-flops with a red substance on them.
At about 2 a.m. Jan. 6, Kubler approached officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and told them that he had killed a woman in North Carolina. Those officers immediately contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and that’s when deputies went to Kubler’s apartment and found Dubuque’s body.
According to search warrants, investigators found two cell phones — one belonging to Dubuque and the other belonging to Kubler — lying on the bed, along with a knife. Authorities said in search warrants that they believed that knife was the murder weapon.
Deputies, however, seized two knives from the apartment — a black handle pocket knife and a bone-handle knife with a sheath. The search warrants didn’t say which knife investigators found on the bed.
Investigators also sought to search a laptop computer Kubler is accused of pawning at a pawn shop in Kernersville, even though the laptop did not belong to him, according to arrest and search warrants. He is charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office have also searched his car, a 1997 White Pontiac Grand Prix, for a bloody shirt Kubler told investigators he was wearing before he changed into a cleaner one.
Kubler has served a maximum of four years after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury in Greene County. He was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder. He also served nearly six years for an armed robbery conviction in Rockingham County.
Kubler is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Oct. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.