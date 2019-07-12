A Winston-Salem man who was found lying in parking lot of a bar in February died from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to an autopsy report.
Winston-Salem police officers found Cequan Lenard Scales, 25, lying in the parking lot of Absolute Ultra Bar and Lounge at 4218 North Liberty St., on Feb. 10.
Scales died later that morning at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Winston-Salem police arrested two men and charged them with murder in Scales’ death — Danny Lamore Ford, 25, of the 4200 block of Whitfield Road, and Gregory Allen Thompson, 24, of the 600 block of Oak Summit Road.
The autopsy report said that Scales had a gunshot wound of an indeterminate range in his left back. The bullet entered Scales’ left lower back and went through his left kidney, left adrenal gland, spleen, abdominal aorta and liver. The bullet also penetrated the right side of his diaphragm.
Winston-Salem police said Scales was shot after an altercation outside the bar. People were leaving after the bar had closed, police said.
Scales had been shot before. In 2015, Scales was one of two people who were shot during a drive-by shooting on Old Greensboro Road, the Winston-Salem Journal previously reported. In that shooting, Scales was shot in the shoulder and another man was shot in the right leg.
Ford and Thompson are being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. They are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on July 18 on the murder charges. The case will likely be continued to another date. At some point, Forsyth County prosecutors will seek an indictment against both men to move the case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date can be set or a plea deal can be negotiated.