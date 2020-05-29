Jericka Nasgah McGee, 21, of the 4400 block of Whittier Road was pregnant with a viable child at the time of the shooting, Winston-Salem police said. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on McGee's body.
Officers arrived at the 1200 block of East 20th Street at 6:31 a.m. Thursday after a person driving to work saw a body on the road, police said.
Officers found McGee's body lying on the street, police said. McGee had been shot several times.
McGee's death is the city's 10th homicide this year, as compared with eight homicides during the same time period in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information about McGee's death can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.