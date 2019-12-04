GREENSBORO — Police found a bloody scene when they responded to the fatal shootings of a local couple inside their rental house.
A call to 911 already gave some indication of what police found on May 2, 2018, after a friend of Shaquanna Shana Hudson found her fatally shot in the head. And a report by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has new details about the death of Hudson's boyfriend.
Officers found 36-year-old Jermaine Anton Wilson dead in a back bedroom of 2101 Finley Street, between a dresser and the bed. An autopsy report for Wilson revealed that he died from a gunshot wound to the face.
The bullet struck Wilson in his front lower teeth with the projectile fragmenting in his neck and throat.
Medical examiners classified his death as a homicide.
Police learned about the couple's death from a friend of Hudson.
That friend, whom police have not publicly identified, went to check on Hudson at the house she shared with Wilson after Hudson's phone continually went to voicemail throughout the day.
The friend found Hudson's front door open and the 34-year-old Hudson lying on the floor bleeding from her head.
She told 911 operators that Wilson's vehicle was at the house but she didn't know where he was.
Hudson's landlord told the News & Record at the time that Hudson had rented from him for five years.
Construction workers, working on a property next door, told the landlord to come to the house after they heard a boy shout, "Mom's dead!"
No one has been arrested in the couple's death.
