State and local authorities raided businesses they called casinos in Thomasville and Lexington on Monday amid allegations that those businesses were operating illegal gaming machines.

Investigators seized illegal gaming machines such as video slot machines, fish table video games, computer equipment and money during their raids at 1569 National Highway and 6483 Old U.S. Highway 52, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

No arrests were made during the raids, said Capt. Cory Mann, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Several county residents complained to the sheriff’s office about the casinos, the sheriff’s office said. Undercover agents with the State Alcohol Law Enforcement agency found both casinos inside of buildings open to the public where gambling games were being operated and played, the sheriff’s office said.

Customers were given free beverages and food while playing the gaming machines with cash payouts being made to winners on the gambling machines, the sheriff’s office said.

State law prohibits cash payouts from being awarded for credits won on any type of video gaming machine, regardless of whether it is a game of chance or of skill, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation of illegal gaming machines in the county.

