Authorities are searching for a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from a daycare facility Monday in Bladen County.
Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Juanita Askew, the child’s mother, is the non-custodial parent.
Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release.
The baby was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.
The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags.
Bladenboro is about 45 minutes south of Fayetteville.
Anyone with information is asked to call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.