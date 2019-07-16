Authorities are searching for a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from a daycare facility Monday in Bladen County.

Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Juanita Askew, the child’s mother, is the non-custodial parent.

Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release.

The baby was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags.

Bladenboro is about 45 minutes south of Fayetteville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

