A Davidson County grand jury has indicted two Thomasville residents in connection with a man’s overdose death in Thomasville, authorities said Thursday.
Tessa Rae McCormick, 36, of Burton Road was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and death by distribution, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. Kevin Bernard Ross II, 47, of Old Thomasville Road was indicted on one count of felony accessory after the fact, the sheriff’s office said.
Toby Linthicum, 37, of Thomasville died on Dec. 14, 2019, from a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office said.
Thomasville police found Linthicum’s vehicle with Linthicum dead inside on Etta Lane, just outside city limits.
McCormick and Ross were being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed for McCormick and Ross’ bond set at $110,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Davidson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report Linthicum and his young daughter were missing from a home in Thomasville, the sheriff’s office said.
The girl was found safe on Dec. 14, and she was reunited with her mother.
McCormick and Ross were later arrested and accused of hiding Linthicum’s death, the sheriff’s office said.
McCormick was charged with felony concealment of a death, felony sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.
McCormick and Ross are scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.