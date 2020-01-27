A Yadkinville man was arrested Monday after the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a sexual assault more than two years ago, authorities said.
Toby Dalton Coppley, 22, was charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sexual offense and sexual battery, the sheriff's office said. Coppley was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.
Coppley is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office received an allegation of second-degree forcible rape on Sept. 8, 2018, the agency said. The sheriff's office then began its investigation and gathered evidence in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.