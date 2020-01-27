Toby Coppley

Toby Coppley

A Yadkinville man was arrested Monday after the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a sexual assault more than two years ago, authorities said.

Toby Dalton Coppley, 22, was charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sexual offense and sexual battery, the sheriff's office said. Coppley was taken to the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.

Coppley is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office received an allegation of second-degree forcible rape on Sept. 8, 2018, the agency said. The sheriff's office then began its investigation and gathered evidence in the case.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments