A Mocksville man who worked at a daycare center has been arrested and charged with sexual-exploitation offenses, authorities said Friday.
Christian Blue Reavis, 21, of Liberty Church Road was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.
Previously on March 18, Reavis was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies, the sheriff's office said. Reavis also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, the sheriff's office said.
Reavis was released from the Davie County Jail on March 19 after he posted a $75,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office received information on March 13 that child pornography was being transferred on the internet and was related to a location in Davie County, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office then investigated the allegation, which led to investigators executing a search warrant on March 18 at 2573 Liberty Church Road in Mocksville.
Before he was arrested, Reavis worked at a daycare at Blaise Baptist Church in Mocksville, the sheriff's office said. The church and its staff are cooperating with investigators, officials said.
Reavis was being held Friday night in the jail with his bond set at $200,000, the sheriff's office said.
