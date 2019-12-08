GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing an ambulance from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital on Saturday evening.
Daniel Spencer Williams Jr., 25, was apprehended while driving the ambulance, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
Williams is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance, and then leading authorities on a chase, WGHP/FOX8 reported. The officer suffered minor injuries, WGHP reported. Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.
Williams was placed under a $1 million bond and faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement officer, felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude.
No patients or staff were in an ambulance when it was stolen, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.