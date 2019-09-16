A Mocksville man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting of another man, authorities said.
Harley Harrison Gunter, 25, of Mocksville was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Robert Szabocisan, 54, of Mocksville, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.
Gunter was being held Monday in the Davie County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.
Davie County sheriff’s deputies went to 1756 U.S. 601, just south of the Mocksville city limits, around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report of a shooting, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Journal’s news gathering partner.
Deputies found Szabocisan with a gunshot wound, the television station reported.
Szabocisan was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.