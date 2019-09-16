A Mocksville man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting of another man, authorities said.

Harley Harrison Gunter, 25, of Mocksville was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Robert Szabocisan, 54, of Mocksville, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gunter was being held Monday in the Davie County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.

Davie County sheriff’s deputies went to 1756 U.S. 601, just south of the Mocksville city limits, around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report of a shooting, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Journal’s news gathering partner.

Deputies found Szabocisan with a gunshot wound, the television station reported.

Szabocisan was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

