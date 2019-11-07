A Lexington man has been charged for his alleged role in Wednesday's shootout in Davidson County that resulted in three people, including a deputy, being wounded by gunfire, authorities said Thursday.
Terry Keith Simerson, 57, of N.C. Highway 47, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Simerson was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $300,000, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies went to Cox Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday after getting a call about a domestic disturbance there, the sheriff's office said.
Simerson was arguing with his wife, Pateama Killian, 52, and Simerson had what the sheriff's office called a high-powered rifle.
The first two officers to arrive —a training officer and a trainee — were met with a barrage of gunfire, the sheriff's office said.
One of the deputies was shot in the foot. Sheriff Ritchie Simmons of Davidson County has declined to identify the deputy.
Simerson is accused of shooting his wife, Simmons said. She was hit in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies saw Killian suffering from the gunshot wound in the front yard of her home, the sheriff's office said. Simerson is accused of firing at the deputies as they tried to approach Killian and provide her with life-saving measures, the sheriff's office said.
More law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, and more shots were fired, with authorities eventually shooting Simerson twice, Simmons said. He was hit in the "lower extremities," authorities said.
After the brief standoff, Simerson was arrested and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. Killian, who also was taken to Wake Forest Baptist, has been released, Simmons said.
The deputy also was treated at Wake Forest Baptist and released, the sheriff's office said.
On Aug. 26, Judge Jimmy L. Myers of Davidson District Court ordered Simerson to stay away from his wife's home, have no contact with her and her two daughters, according to a domestic-violence protection order. Myers also ordered Simerson not to assault or threaten his wife or her two daughters.
His wife alleged in court papers that Simerson had threatened her and her daughters on May 16.
Simerson also was prohibited from possessing, receiving or buying any gun, and Simerson was ordered to surrender to the sheriff's office any gun, ammunition and gun permits in his possession, according to the protection order. The order remains in effect until Aug. 26, 2020.
Simerson is scheduled to appear Dec. 2 in Davidson District Court in Lexington.
