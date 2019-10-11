Three women are accused of assaulting people with disabilities after a months-long Winston-Salem Police Department investigation, which officials say determined employees at an assisted-living facility were harming residents and encouraging them to fight one another.
In June, police received a report of elder abuse at the Danby House assisted-living and memory care facility on Burke Mill Road, according to a news release. The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources began investigating. Employees at Danby House are now accused of allowing the residents to fight one another and encouraging them to do so, police said. At least one employee assaulted one of the residents by shoving them, police said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fighting, police said.
On Oct. 2, police arrested Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, of Clemson Circle, on a charge of assaulting an individual with a disability. A magistrate gave Jordan a $1,500 unsecured bond.
On Oct. 3, police arrested Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, of Cedar Ridge Circle, on a charge of assaulting an individual with a disability. Tyson was released from custody on a written promise to appear in court.
On Oct. 10, police arrested Marily Latish McKey, 32, of Underwood Avenue, on two counts of assaulting an individual with a disability. A magistrate gave McKey a $1,000 unsecured bond.
All three women were employees at Danby House at the time the fighting and assaults allegedly took place, Winston-Salem police said. All three women are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.