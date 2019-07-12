ASHEBORO — A 22-year-old Asheboro man has been charged with statutory sex offense among other crimes involving a minor.
On July 5, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving allegations of sex offenses involving a minor, a sheriff's office news release stated.
Investigation into the allegations revealed evidence that Victor Estuardo Diaz, of 1128 Kemp Blvd., committed acts against a child under the age of 15. Warrants for arrest were issued and on Friday. Diaz was arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his outstanding warrants.
Diaz is charged with four felony counts each of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child. In addition, he is charged with one count of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor.
His bail was set at $250,000 and he has a first court appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court.