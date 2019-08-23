John Algarad Lawson legally changed his name to Pazuzu Illah Algarad, saying in an affidavit that the name change was for religious reasons. The affidavit did not offer any details about his religion, but Pazuzu is the name of an Assyrian demon mentioned in the movie “The Exorcist.”
