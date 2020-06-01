Winston-Salem police have charged a woman in the shooting death of Jericka Nasgah McGee. Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver, 27, faces a charge of murder, the department said Monday.
She is currently awaiting transport to Winston-Salem from Myrtle Beach, S.C., where she was taken into custody by local police.
McGee, 21, was found on Thursday morning in the 1200 block of N.E. 20th with multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy on Friday revealed that McGee was pregnant when she was killed.
McGee's death was the 10th homicide in the city this year, and it was the fourth in a six-day stretch.
The police department said the investigation into McGee's murder remains active.
