Winston-Salem police arrested a man Wednesday on allegations he shot 23-year-old Ernest Rennard Cameron on Aug. 23 while Cameron was in his car at the intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway.
Cameron was in the car with a toddler-age boy and a woman at the time of the shooting, investigators said. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital by EMS. Police ruled his death a homicide.
Wednesday, police arrested 24-year-old Deedward Devon Glenn, of Winston-Salem, on three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, according to court records.
Glenn’s arrest warrant states he is specifically charged with shooting Cameron, but he is not charged with killing him.
Police declined to explain why Glenn has not been charged with killing Cameron, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill on Friday did not immediately return a request for comment about his office’s charging decision.
In addition to the shooting charges, Glenn is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver. According to arrest warrants, Glenn was in possession of 7 grams of cocaine and 61 grams of crack cocaine.
Glenn is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.
Winston-Salem police closed the intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway for nearly three hours Aug. 23 while they investigated the crime scene.
He is scheduled to make his next appearance in Forsyth County District Court on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.
Anyone with information about Cameron’s death is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish-language phone line at 336-728-3904.
