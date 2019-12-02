An armed man robbed the Two Brother’s convenience store at 5000 University Parkway shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police said.
Officers said the suspect entered the business brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.The suspect received an undisclosed amount of currency and ran from the business, according to police.
The firearm was not discharged, and there were no injuries reported.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the robbery contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
