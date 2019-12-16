Armed robbers couldn't get money from a Dunkin' in Winston-Salem on Sunday night but took food and beverages instead, police said.
The suspects later led officers on a chase from Liberty Street to Raleigh Avenue, investigators said.
Police were called to the Dunkin' at 2561 Peters Creek Parkway around 10:20 p.m. Sunday about a robbery in progress. Investigators say three men pointed handguns at a cashier and demanded money.
The cashier ran to the rear of the business, and the three men were unable to gain access to the register, police reported.
About 35 minutes later, officers located a gray Nissan Altima believed to be used in the robbery. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver refused to stop. The chase that ensued began on the 1500 block of Liberty Street concluded in the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue, where the suspects were taken into custody.
Charged in the crime are Tyrell Rashawn Gregory, 19, of Orchid Drive in Winston-Salem; Tyler Rashard Gregory, 21, of Orchid Drive in Winston-Salem; and Edwin Graciano, 18, of Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem.
All three face charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.
Tyrell Gregory, who was jailed under a $100,000 bond, is also charged with a number of traffic offenses, including running seven stop signs and three red lights.
Tyler Gregory is jailed under a $115,820 bond.
Graciano has a $75,000 bond.
Two of the men who were arrested reported minor injuries and were treated by Forsyth County, EMS, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the robbery or chase contact the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem also has a Facebook page.
