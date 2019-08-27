The Winston-Salem Police Department is working to determine who robbed three different people on the north side of town Friday night.
In one hour and 20 minutes Friday night, three separate people were robbed at gunpoint by a group of young men in a black sedan, said Lt. Greg Dorn.
Dorn said the first robbery happened at 8:02 p.m. when the driver of the black sedan pulled up to a car in the 2300 block of Bethabara Road, and one of the occupants exited the vehicle with a gun, demanding money.
The second robbery happened shortly afterward in the 4900 block of Home Road, where the same black sedan approached another vehicle.
The third robbery happened in the 300 block of Polo Road at 9:20 p.m.
Dorn said police don’t have any solid leads at this time and expressed surprise at the brazen attitudes of the robbers.
“They were on a tear,” Dorn said. “They were very active Friday night in an area with a lot of police patrolling.”
Dorn also said he thinks other people may have been robbed in the area but haven't come forward.
“I feel there may be other victims out there who didn’t come forward because they may be scared or embarrassed that this happened to them,” he said.
Dorn asks anyone with information about the robberies to contact Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
