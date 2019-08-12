Two armed men robbed the Adams Market at 3800 Northampton Drive on Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The men, armed with handguns, entered the business shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said, and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Witnesses saw the men get into a white Toyota Camry, which left the scene traveling north on Northampton Drive, police said.
The men then fired a couple shots into the air when they saw that they were being followed by the store's employees, police said. No injuries were reported.
Detectives are investigating the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.