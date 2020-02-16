Police lights at night

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's restaurant early this morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the McDonald’s at 1808 Mount Hope Church Road in reference to a robbery from business. Two men had forced their way through the drive-through window and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects wore ski-type masks and were armed with handguns, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

