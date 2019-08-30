The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working to find three men who robbed two businesses in the last week.
Police believe the three men who stole $950 from Bonus Spins Unlimited, a sweepstakes and game room in the 8100 block of North Point Boulevard, on Thursday afternoon are the same three who robbed a service station in the 2800 block of Reynolda Road during the early morning hours of Aug. 22, Lt. Greg Dorn said.
The group made off with $120 from the service station, according to the police report. The two businesses are about 2.5 miles apart.
In North Carolina, robbery with a dangerous weapon can carry a sentence of up to 17 years.
In both instances, three men armed with handguns entered the store wearing Halloween masks, Dorn said, leading police to think the robberies are connected.
“(The first one) was at night, so the time frames are a little different, but the masks are similar,” Dorn said.
In both incidents, the robbers left on foot, with no witnesses to tell police where they went, Dorn said.
There is video of the sweepstakes robbery, according to Dorn, and officers should have it downloaded sometime Friday.
Police described the robbers as all being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and being of average build.
Dorn expressed concern that the robberies may continue if the suspects aren’t caught soon.
“I’m afraid this is going to be a little spree,” he said.
At least three people were robbed at gunpoint on the north side of town Aug. 23, making five armed robberies on the north side of town since Aug. 22.
Those three robberies do not appear to be connected to the ones at the sweepstakes business or the service station, but police aren’t ruling out the possibility, Dorn said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the robberies or the suspects contact Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.