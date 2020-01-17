An armed man robbed Marco's Pizza Friday in the 4900 block of Reynolda Road in northwest Winston-Salem, authorities said. No one was injured.

The incident happened at 8:17 p.m. when a man with a gun approached the cash register and demanded money from the cashier, Winston-Salem police said. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the business. 

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

