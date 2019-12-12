An armed man robbed Skillz, a sweepstakes business, at 400-D E. Bodenhamer St. on Wednesday morning in Kernersville, authorities said.

The incident happened about 5:40 a.m. when a man entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money, Kernersville police said. The man then stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene.

Police have a photograph of the suspect from the business' video surveillance. 

Anyone with information the suspect can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177 or email crimeprevention@toknc.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments