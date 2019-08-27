GRAHAM — Authorities believe an Elon man may have been caught trouble after meeting someone on an online dating site called Plenty Of Fish.
On Sunday, Christopher Lee Long, of 2235 N. N.C. 87, Elon, reported fraudulent charges on his Verizon Wireless bill totaling more than $6,247, according to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release.
Long said Verizon reported six iPhones had been ordered and charged to his account. Verizon confirmed the phones were delivered to his residence over the course of three shipments in July. Long stated he had no knowledge of the order nor ever received the packages.
Sheriff’s investigators discovered text messaging between Long and a subject named "Victoria" which confirmed his knowledge of the phones and a voluntary transfer of account information from him to "Victoria."
When confronted with the evidence during a non-custodial interview, Long admitted to having received the packages and sending them to "Victoria" via UPS to a South Carolina address.
Long was charged with felony obtaining goods by false pretense and misdemeanor false report to police station.
"Victoria" was found to be an online love interest of Long, having met her on a dating site named Plenty of Fish. "Victoria" reportedly live overseas, possibly in Nigeria, Africa.
It is unknown if "Victoria" is related to any of the "Nigerian princes" who over the years have solicited funds through gramatically-challenged emails in exchange for the promise of millions of dollars at a later time.