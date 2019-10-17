FAYETTEVILLE — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Fayetteville girl.
Nevia Maihyanna Nixon was last seen Sept. 25 and was reported missing Sept. 26, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
Her abductor is unknown.
Nixon was last seen in the 600 block of Welsh Place. She has brown eyes and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nevia Nixon is asked to immediately call 911, or call Detective K. Faire with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-2711 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
