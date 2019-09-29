An alleged robber threatened a Randolph County man with a hammer, smashed out the window of a nearby business and led authorities on a chase before crashing his pickup in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
The events began shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Mack Lineberry Road. A man came home and noticed trash in front of his house and began picking up it up. A red truck pulled into his driveway and the driver approached the victim with a hammer, demanding the keys to victim's truck, the release said.
As passers-by slowed and began to stop, the suspect fled from the scene and the victim called 911 and reported the incident.
The suspect then went to a neighboring car lot and busted out a window of the business, entering the building and leaving without taking anything, the release said.
A deputy responding to the attempted robbery saw the suspect's pickup and began pursuing it.
The chase ended on Randleman Road in Guilford County after spike strips were deployed and the suspect's vehicle became disabled and struck a pole. The suspect, whom authorities have not yet identified publicly, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His condition was unknown Sunday evening.
Authorities determined that the pickup driven by the suspect was stolen earlier Sunday from a Franklinville residence.
The Highway Patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office also were involved during the chase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.