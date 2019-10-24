A Winston-Salem man once thought to be the leader of a drug-trafficking organization known as the Detroit Boys walked out of a courtroom after pleading guilty to drug charges and getting a suspended sentence.
In the end, Forsyth County prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove that he was at the top of an organization known for transporting heroin from Detroit to Winston-Salem. None of the wiretaps showed him directly talking about transporting or selling illegal drugs.
Terrance Douglas Coles Sr., 59, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of attempting to traffic heroin by possession and possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin. He also admitted to an aggravating factor of conspiracy to traffic heroin.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave him two consecutive suspended sentences that totaled a minimum of two years and eight months to four years and nine months in prison. Hall also placed Coles on supervised probation for four years. If he violates probation, his prison sentences could go from suspended to active. Hall said that his probation could go to unsupervised after three years if Coles doesn’t get into any more trouble and complies with the conditions of his probation.
David Freedman, one of Coles’ attorneys, said Hall seriously considered Coles’ age and the fact that Coles has not gotten into any legal trouble during the six years he was on pre-trial release. For three of those years, Coles was on house arrest.
Coles has attended barber school and spends most of his time taking care of his grandchildren, Freedman said.
But Winston-Salem police looked at Coles in a different light back in 2012. Winston-Salem police worked with state and federal law-enforcement agencies to place wiretaps on phones that Coles and four other men used. They also used confidential informants.
Investigators got permission from the N.C. Attorney General’s Office to intercept communications between the men as they made arrangements to travel to Detroit to get more heroin.
Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said Thursday that Coles rented a car and brought it back to his home.
Several men, including Rudolph Coles Jr., drove from Winston-Salem to Detroit, met with a man named Tyrone Conyers, who was the middle man. The men gave Conyers the money and connected the men to the supplier, a man named Erie Adams, Dresel said. The men drove back to Winston-Salem within 24 hours.
And that’s when authorities stopped the car, driven by Rudolph Coles Jr., and seized 12 ounces of heroin that was hidden in the car.
Federal drug-enforcement agents in Detroit seized nearly 3 pounds of heroin and about $33,000 in Southfield, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. At least 14 people in Winston-Salem and Detroit were charged with a total of 136 felonies. Twelve homes were searched, police said.
Terrance Coles, Rudolph Coles Jr. and several other men — Dante Coles, Terrance Douglas Poindexter, the son of Terrance Coles; and Ian Harper and Christopher Wingfield — were all arrested. Rudolph Coles and Terrance Coles are brothers. Dante Coles is Terrance Coles’ nephew.
Dresel said that several years ago, Conyers was shot to death. No one has been arrested. He would have testified if Terrance Coles’ case had gone to trial, she said. Erie Adams, the alleged heroin supplier, was convicted in federal court in Detroit. Terrance Coles was never heard on any of the wiretaps specifically talking about getting and transporting heroin, Dresel said.
It would have been a challenge to take the case to trial considering the age of the case, she said.
The only pending case locally is that of Dante Coles, who testified in the trial against Rudolph Coles Jr. Dante Coles has pleaded guilty but his sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
The N.C. Court of Appeals ordered a new trial for Rudolph Coles Jr. State prosecutors are appealing that decision with the N.C. Supreme Court.
