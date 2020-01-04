Age: 5 Date: July 6

Where: 2941 Cole Ridge Circle

Anyone charged: Yes

Navarrette was playing in his parents’ living room about 5:20 p.m. when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him. Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial and Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, both 17, have been charged with first-degree murder. Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, were also charged with murder. Police say the foursome drove through the apartment complex and randomly fired handguns into apartments.

