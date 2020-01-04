Age: 5 Date: July 6
Where: 2941 Cole Ridge Circle
Anyone charged: Yes
Navarrette was playing in his parents’ living room about 5:20 p.m. when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him. Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial and Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez, both 17, have been charged with first-degree murder. Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, were also charged with murder. Police say the foursome drove through the apartment complex and randomly fired handguns into apartments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.